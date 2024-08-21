Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress, which will take place in Dubai from September 16 to 20, 2024, is anticipated to draw 20,000 participants and feature 800 speakers over 200 diverse sessions.

The ITS World Congress will explore the latest advancements in smart mobility and transportation technology and emphasise critical themes such as innovations in intelligent transportation, sustainable mobility, smart city integration, data-driven decision-making, autonomous vehicles, and the enhancement of international cooperation.

The congress will be organised by Intelligent Transport in Europe — ERTICO in cooperation with Intelligent Transport in America (ITS America) and its counterpart in Asia Pacific (ITS Asia-Pacific) at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the slogan ‘Mobility Driven by ITS’.

200 sessions

Among the 200 sessions, the event will witness panel discussions including: Innovations Across Horizons: Automated Transport in Water, Rail, Air, and Beyond; Connected Horizons: National Connectivity, Cybersecurity, and the 5G Frontier in Transportation; Driving Change: Government Policies, Sustainable Planning, and Future Fuels; Energizing the Future: Innovations in Clean Mobility and Intelligent Systems; Revolutionizing Mobility: Customer-Centric Tech and Cybersecurity Standards; Securing Tomorrow’s Rides: Navigating Cyber Challenges in Mobility; Navigating Tomorrow: The Confluence of Big Data, Digital Transformation, and Smart Technologies in Urban Mobility; and Urban Mobility Innovation: Digitalization and Smart Infrastructure.

Hosting the ITS World Congress for the first time in Dubai is a significant milestone and a clear testament to the region’s growing influence in the field of innovation in intelligent transportation. It also marks the first time that the event is being held outside of Europe, North America, Australia and East Asia. Dubai’s strategic vision and pioneering innovations have positioned it as a global leader, providing an ideal platform for exchanging opinions between global thought leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers.

RTA emphasised its strong commitment to promoting innovative transportation solutions and sustainable mobility. Dubai’s hosting of the 30th World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems demonstrates this dedication.

Thematic plenaries, exhibition

The ITS World Congress will feature high-level discussions on intelligent transportation technologies and how to contribute to achieving a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future. The programme for the event includes the official opening and closing ceremonies, thematic plenaries, international and regional forums, and a wide range of technical sessions covering various topics under the theme ‘Mobility Driven by ITS.’

The Congress also features an extensive exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies, innovative solutions, technical visits, and real-life demonstrations. It provides a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends, share knowledge, and establish strategic partnerships.

Integrated transport system