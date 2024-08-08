Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday that maintenance work on the bridge will cause delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road.

According to the RTA's social media, delays are expected on Dubai-Al Ain Road beneath the fifth intersection bridge with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road in both directions to further enhance Dubai’s infrastructure.

The maintenance will lead to delays daily on weekdays from 10 pm to 6am, starting from August 9 until September 9, 2024.

For drivers traveling from Al Ain to Dubai: Traffic will be redirected to a free exit onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Hatta, and then a U-turn at the first roundabout will take you towards Dubai.