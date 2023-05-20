Dubai: The Floating Bridge closure has been extended “until further notice”, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted today.
The closure in both directions is needed “to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge”, it added.
Alternative routes
RTA advised motorists to use alternative routes: Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, and Al Mamzar exit coming from Al Ittihad Street, in addition to the main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.
Earlier, the RTA had said the closure would last for five weeks, starting from April 17.
An RTA spokesperson had then told Gulf News that there would be no change in Salik road toll timings on Al Maktoum Bridge during the five-week closure of the Floating Bridge. Currently, motorists are not charged for toll for using Al Maktoum Bridge from 10pm to 6am and no toll is charged on Sundays as well.
RTA had opened the Floating Bridge in July 2007 in a bid to ease traffic congestion in the city. The six-lane bridge is engineered to float upon large hollow concrete forms.