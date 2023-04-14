Dubai: Motorists in Dubai are advised to take alternate routes as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced to close the Floating Bridge in both directions for five weeks starting from Monday April 17, 2023 to give way for major maintenance works.

FLoating Bridge is a an important crossing over the Dubai Creek. Most motorists prefer to use this because it is a toll-free crossing betwen Al Maktoum Bridge and the Al Garhoud Bridge. RTA had opened the Floating Bridge in July 2007 in a bid to ease traffic congestion in the city. The six-lane bridge is engineered to float upon large hollow concrete forms.

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, RTA has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and other bridges on the Dubai Creek including: Al Maktoum Bridge, the Infinity Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge. The RTA will also open Al Mamzar Street’s exit for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street from Sharjah to Dubai direction. Traffic plan has also been finalised for motorists using the highways including the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and the Emirates Road.

RTA has prepared elaborate plan to divert traffic while the Floating Bridge is closed for five weeks Image Credit: RTA

Major traffic plan

Traffic from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street:

To use Al Mamzar Exit which will be open for traffic (previously restricted to Buses and Taxis) to ease the access to the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets.

Traffic from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street: To use the Infinity Bridge

Traffic from Sharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road: To use the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Umm Hurair Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road: To use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge and the Business Bay Crossing

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Bur Dubai-Deira traffic

Motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira may use main roads such as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and the Emirates Road

Through the Enterprise Command and Control Centre and the Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, the RTA will monitor and manage the traffic movement to ensure smooth flow during the closure of the Floating Bridge.