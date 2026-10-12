Bumper-to-bumper traffic reported on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Street
Dubai: Commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah Monday morning are facing steady delays as traffic volume builds up across the main inter-emirate highway networks.
Real-time Google Maps data indicates slow-moving conditions stretching across critical points connecting the two neighbouring emirates, impacting morning transit times for thousands of motorists.
The heaviest congestion is concentrated along Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Ittihad Street extensions, where vehicle speeds drop significantly near the border checkpoints and industrial zones.
Drivers heading toward Al Nahda, Al Taawun, and the inner districts of Sharjah should anticipate bumper-to-bumper movement. Similarly, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) is experiencing extended tailbacks, particularly northbound as vehicles approach the emirate boundary.
Within Sharjah itself, internal roads feeding into central hubs like Al Majaz and Al Khan are sluggish. Arterial pathways and intersection points are absorbing high volumes of spillover traffic, making local commutes slower even after clearing the main highway stretches.
For those looking to bypass the worst of the congestion, Emirates Road (E611) remains a viable alternative, showing smoother flow compared to the central corridors, though it may add distance depending on your exact destination.
Motorists are advised to check live navigation tools before setting off, add extra time to their schedules, and exercise patience on the road.