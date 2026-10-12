Commuters face steady flow with minor slowdowns in Abu Dhabi today
Abu Dhabi: Monday morning commuters across Abu Dhabi are experiencing moderate to steady traffic movement on key arterial routes this morning and highway corridors linking the capital to neighbouring areas. Real-time Google Maps indicates a standard busy period as vehicles navigate major entry points and central business districts.
Traffic is moving at a moderate pace along Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street and nearby island links. Motorists heading towards downtown Abu Dhabi and the Corniche can expect typical morning congestion at major intersections and in commercial areas due to heavy traffic.
On the main outbound and inbound highways—including the E10 and E11 routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Dubai and external suburbs—traffic is moving steadily. While major bottlenecks are currently absent, minor slowing is evident near major interchanges and bridge crossings as vehicles merge or adjust speeds.
Internal roads within the capital are generally clear, though localised slowdowns persist near popular residential and commercial hubs during peak commuting windows. Drivers heading toward the financial and government sectors should anticipate brief delays at traffic signals and turning lanes.
Commuters are encouraged to keep an eye on live traffic updates before departure and allow a little extra time to reach their destinations comfortably. Safe driving and maintaining a secure distance remain essential as road conditions fluctuate throughout the morning.