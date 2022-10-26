Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), recently discussed boosting joint efforts to improve the security and safety of roads and achieve technical integration of traffic safety in Dubai.
The meeting, which took place at Dubai Police Officers Club, discussed vital projects and initiatives of mutual interest, including joint awareness campaigns on road traffic safety targeting the delivery service sector and reducing violations and accidents by intensifying traffic control and emphasising the importance of commitment to the laws of traffic laws and regulations.
Lt Gen Al Marri praised the strategic partnership between Dubai Police and RTA for improving the quality of life in Dubai, enhancing safety and security, and spreading tranquillity and happiness among citizens, residents, and tourists in the UAE.
Masterplan
Meanwhile, Al Tayer stressed the RTA’s keenness to intensify efforts to enhance sustainability in the field of roads and transport to achieve global leadership in sustainable mobility, in line with Dubai Plan 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
“The RTA is also keen to ensure the implementation of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy and achieve its zero-fatality vision to make Dubai the best in the world in the field of traffic safety, and committed to streamlining the delivery market to enhance traffic safety for cyclists and road users, and serve the interests of all stakeholders,” he said.
Integrated efforts
Lt Gen Al Marri praised the efforts exerted by the joint work teams, which achieved positive results, including the awareness-raising objectives aimed at upgrading traffic behaviour and instilling a traffic safety culture among community members.
“The Dubai bicycle-friendly city project witnessed a significant growth in the number of cyclists and electric scooter riders, and the total length of tracks designated to them will rise from 185km to 390km across the emirate of Dubai, he said.
During the meeting, officials reviewed the results of the joint seizure campaign, confiscating 2,550 bicycles during nine months of the current year, and 2,324 during 2021.
The officials were also introduced to the Drone Box system, the ‘Oyoon’ CCTV Surveillance Project, which aims to ensure the highest levels of safety and security at the vital facilities.