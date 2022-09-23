Abu Dhabi: Instead of fines for minor traffic offences, Abu Dhabi Police sent out 25,383 warnings to motorists so far this year in a bid to promote positive driving behaviour.
The SMS alerts were designed to warn drivers once the traffic police and its systems recorded minor traffic offences. By issuing warnings rather than fines, the police aimed to encourage the correction of risky driving practices.
Fines for serious offences
At the same time, fines continued to be issued for serious violations, such as speeding, jumping the red light, and over-tinting for vehicle windows.
Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, director of the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the SMS alerts initiative aims to encourage motorists to abide by traffic laws, and also provide them with an opportunity to correct any unsafe practices. The warnings are gentler than fine notifications, and are designed to raise the overall level of road safety, the official added.
He also called upon motorists to adhere to the traffic law for their own safety, including abiding by the speed limits on all roads.