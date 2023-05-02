Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has opened a new 160m tunnel specifically designed for cyclists in Meydan area. This tunnel spans 6.6m in width, with a capacity to accommodate around 800 bicycles per hour.
Opening this project is part of RTA’s efforts to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, which requires improving the infrastructure of cycling tracks and linking them with the residential areas as well as popular attractions. It also encourages residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities and provides a safe cycling experience for bikers conforming with the highest safety requirements.
Shorter wait
The project, which is part of enhancing the infrastructure of Meydan intersection, entails transforming the surface intersection of the cycling track with Meydan Street into a dedicated tunnel, ensuring free and uninterrupted movement along the Meydan cycling track. This effectively reduces waiting time for cyclists as a result of the elimination of the surface intersection. It also serves cyclists by connecting the development projects at Meydan and Nad Al Sheba communities as well as the Cyclists Club with the track.
The design and construction of the cycling track tunnel were carefully planned to adhere to the highest international standards, specifications, and technical guidelines. The tunnel’s interior design reflects the landscape of plateaus and hills at sunset, and it is equipped with day and night lighting to always ensure clear visibility for cyclists.
The construction of the tunnel in Meydan is part of RTA’s master plan for cycling tracks in Dubai and an overarching strategy to develop and expand the cycling lane network to connect key areas of the emirate. This ambitious plan aims to increase the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai to 819km by the end of 2026.