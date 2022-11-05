Dubai: Dubai Metro will operate earlier than usual tomorrow, November 6, starting at 3.30am to facilitate the mobility and transport of participants at Dubai Ride, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
“Dubai Metro at your service starting from 3.30am until 12 midnight on Nov 6 and Nov 20,” RTA tweeted on Saturday, as Dubai Metro will also have extended operating hours on November 20, Sunday, for Dubai Run.
Partcipants are advised to use the public transport as a portion of Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed for five hours from 4am to 9am.
Iconic events
Dubai Ride is one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). It offers families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to ride past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, including Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. Last year, 33,000 cyclists took part in Dubai Ride.
Two weeks later, Dubai Run will return to Sheikh Zayed Road to give residents and tourists an unforgettable experience running along Dubai’s iconic main road. They can choose from 10km or 5km routes. They can run, jog, walk or go at their own pace to enjoy the morning and take pictures of the landmark event.