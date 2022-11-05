Dubai: A portion of Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions from Trade Centre roundabout to Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange) will be closed for five hours, from 4am to 9am, on Sunday, November 6, to give way to the staging of Dubai Ride cycling event, the Roads and Transport Authority has announced.
RTA tweeted: “RTA informs you, from both directions Sheikh Zayed Rd & the lower Financial Centre St will be closed on Nov 6, from 4am to 9am, due to the Dubai Ride for cycling in association with #RTA, which will be held on Sheikh Zayed Rd in both directions from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange).
Alternative roads
“Please follow the directional signs to use alternative routes, including Al Wasl St, Al Khail Rd, Al Meydan St, Al Asayel St, 2nd Zaa’beel St, 2nd December St, and Al Hadiqa St, to reach your destination. Thank you for your understanding,” RTA added.
Thousands of cyclists
Dubai Ride is one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). It offers families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to ride past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, including Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. Last year, 33,000 cyclists took part in Dubai Ride.