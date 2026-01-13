Dubai launches school transport pooling project to ease traffic congestion

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group, said: “School transport is one of the most complex and congested daily mobility challenges in any city, sitting at the intersection of safety, efficiency, cost, and daily family routines. Through this pilot with RTA, we are introducing a data-driven school transport pooling model that groups students travelling along similar routes into shared buses operating on optimised routes and schedules. By improving route planning, vehicle utilisation, and real-time operational oversight, the initiative aims to reduce peak-hour traffic pressure, enhance service reliability, and deliver a safer, more affordable, and more convenient experience for families.”