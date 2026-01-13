Dubai launches school transport pooling project to ease traffic congestion

RTA initiative with Yango Group and Urban Express aims to cut peak-hour congestion
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to pilot a new school transport pooling initiative in early 2026, in a bid to ease traffic around schools.
The move is aimed at improving bus utilisation, reducing congestion in school zones and offering parents a safer, more efficient alternative for student travel.
The initiative, to be launched in the first quarter of 2026, will be implemented in partnership with Yango Group and Urban Express Transport as part of Dubai’s broader push towards smart, sustainable mobility solutions.
The announcement follows the signing of two memoranda of understanding between RTA and the two companies. The agreements were signed by Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, on behalf of RTA; Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group; and Dr. Mohammad Al Hashimi, Founder and CEO of Urban Express Transport.
Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “In recent years, a noticeable increase has been observed in the number of private vehicles used to transport students to and from schools, which directly affects traffic flow around school zones. Through this initiative, RTA aims to offer an alternative school transport solution at affordable rates, helping to improve traffic movement and deliver a more efficient daily mobility experience.”
He added: “The pilot initiative will be implemented in accordance with the highest approved safety and security standards governing school transport, and in full compliance with the regulatory and legislative frameworks in force across the Emirate. The initiative will incorporate smart technological solutions for trip management, vehicle tracking, and operational monitoring, ensuring efficiency and service quality for parents and students alike.”
He further explained: “The initiative involves the operation of shared buses serving multiple schools located within defined geographic zones, contributing to faster student arrival times and playing a key role in improving traffic flow around school areas across Dubai.”
He added: “The initiative aims to explore innovative school transport models based on the principle of pooling, supporting better vehicle utilisation, reducing traffic congestion during peak hours, and raising safety and quality standards in student transport services.”
The pilot project, he added, represented a step change towards developing new models for school transport in Dubai. “It will pave the way for assessing outcomes, measuring operational and societal impact, and studying the potential for wider roll-out in the future, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility solutions,” he noted.
Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group, said: “School transport is one of the most complex and congested daily mobility challenges in any city, sitting at the intersection of safety, efficiency, cost, and daily family routines. Through this pilot with RTA, we are introducing a data-driven school transport pooling model that groups students travelling along similar routes into shared buses operating on optimised routes and schedules. By improving route planning, vehicle utilisation, and real-time operational oversight, the initiative aims to reduce peak-hour traffic pressure, enhance service reliability, and deliver a safer, more affordable, and more convenient experience for families.”
Dr Mohammad Al Hashimi, Founder & CEO of Urban Express Transport, said: “Urban Express Transport is proud to support this strategic school transport optimisation project, which aims to reduce congestion, improve bus utilisation, and enhance the daily travel experience for students. Through innovative approaches such as school bus pooling and flexible services, the initiative contributes to safer, more affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions in line with Dubai’s long-term transport vision.”
