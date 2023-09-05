Dubai: The 113th Open Auction for Unique Vehicle Number Plates, organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel on Saturday (September 2) generated proceeds of Dh49.789 million.
This amount represents a 30% increase compared to the earlier open auction held earlier this year, which raised Dh38.21 million.
Plate (AA 70) was the most expensive auctioned at Dh3.82 million, followed by Plate (X 7777) for Dh3.80 million, ahead of Plate (Z 43) which was sold for Dh2.85 million.
Then comes Plate (Y 96) which brought back Dh2.66 million, and Plate (S 888) sold for Dh2.3 million.
RTA offered 90 fancy plates at this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits bearing (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.
By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA seeks to provide a neutral and transparent platform that bidders can avail of. Such plates are appealing to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives.
These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers. RTA tends to hold auctions according to market needs with the objective of maximising customers’ satisfaction and improving the level of service.