GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Don’t be the next number: Sharjah Police campaign warns against using phones behind the wheel

New video shows how seconds of inattention can end in tragedy

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
According to official figures, 267 traffic accidents have been recorded this year in Sharjah due to mobile phone use while driving.
According to official figures, 267 traffic accidents have been recorded this year in Sharjah due to mobile phone use while driving.

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have released a powerful new awareness video highlighting the deadly risks of using mobile phones while driving. The campaign carries a stark message: every number represents a painful story that could have been avoided.

The video shows how just seconds of distraction — whether replying to a message, scrolling through social media, or taking a photo — can cause irreversible tragedy. “A single moment of inattention could be your last, or cost someone else their life,” the warning states.

Police stressed that road safety begins with personal responsibility, urging motorists to put their phones aside and remain focused behind the wheel. “The road is no place for carelessness,” the campaign reminds drivers.

According to official figures, 267 traffic accidents have been recorded this year in Sharjah due to mobile phone use while driving.

The video closes with a poignant reminder to all motorists: “Don’t be the next number.”

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
accidentSharjahSharjah Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dh800 fine for using phones while driving in UAE

UAE police warn against mobile phone use while driving

3m read
Video: Distracted driver triggers multi-vehicle pileup

Video: Distracted driver triggers multi-vehicle pileup

1m read
Police honour taxi driver for returning lost phone

Police honour taxi driver for returning lost phone

1m read
Exxon Mobil has been reportedly fine-tuning its lithium strategy. The US oil major now plans to produce enough lithium to supply around 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) “by the first half of the 2030s.”

ExxonMobil's EV battery revolution: What we know so far

3m read