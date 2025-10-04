Don’t be the next number: Sharjah Police campaign warns against using phones behind the wheel

New video shows how seconds of inattention can end in tragedy
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have released a powerful new awareness video highlighting the deadly risks of using mobile phones while driving. The campaign carries a stark message: every number represents a painful story that could have been avoided.
The video shows how just seconds of distraction — whether replying to a message, scrolling through social media, or taking a photo — can cause irreversible tragedy. “A single moment of inattention could be your last, or cost someone else their life,” the warning states.
Police stressed that road safety begins with personal responsibility, urging motorists to put their phones aside and remain focused behind the wheel. “The road is no place for carelessness,” the campaign reminds drivers.
According to official figures, 267 traffic accidents have been recorded this year in Sharjah due to mobile phone use while driving.
The video closes with a poignant reminder to all motorists: “Don’t be the next number.”
