Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently launched an express bus service between Dubai and Hatta. It also launched a new domestic bus route along tourist landmarks within Hatta.
Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The first route (H02) or Hatta Express starts from the Dubai Mall Bus Station and heads to Hatta Bus Station at a frequency of two hours using deluxe coaches at a fare of Dh25 per rider per journey.”
He added: “The second route (H04), ‘Hatta Hop on Hop off’, is a tourist service operating within Hatta. This circular route starts and ends at Hatta Bus Station and passes by four tourist landmarks [Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam, and Heritage Village]. The service runs at a frequency of 30 minutes at a fare of Dh2 per rider per bus stop.”
Enhancing public transport
Shakri said: “Operating these two vital routes aims to support the public transport services between the city and Hatta and within the neighbourhood of this growing area, which is witnessing a significant growth in the number of domestic and overseas tourists and visitors, especially these days when tourism is peaking.”
Hatta boasts a picturesque landscape, environmental and cultural diversity and recreational services.