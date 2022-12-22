DEWA has recently awarded the project at a cost of about Dh46 million. The project is part of DEWA’s social and investment responsibility to make Hatta a distinctive tourist destination.

“DEWA is implementing pioneering projects in Hatta in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for comprehensive and sustainable development all over Dubai, and to transform Hatta into a tourism and investment hub, while preserving its heritage,” said AL Tayer.

Job opportunities

Through these projects, he added, DEWA aims at developing Hatta and provide innovative job opportunities for the citizens in the area, as well as promote society happiness.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and other officials during the launching of the construction work for the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project.

“The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project aims to create a sustainable natural environment, in addition to developing the area and turning it into recreational spaces and a tourist attraction in the UAE. The idea began with creating a natural water stream aligning with Hatta’s nature. Investment opportunities abound with four oases that have coffee shops, restaurants, and children’s playgrounds, in addition to shops for selling natural honey, local products and souvenirs. The shops will be given as grants from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to the citizens of Hatta to create additional job opportunities and meet the needs of social, economic and environmental development,” said Al Tayer.

Unique experience

The project will offer a unique experience for tourists and showcase the beauty of the mountainous areas of the UAE. At every step of the project, DEWA is keen to use sustainable materials that blend with the natural surroundings. The water canal ends at a lake that forms a diverse biological ecosystem and promotes a balanced natural aquatic life. The location of the children’s play area was carefully chosen, as it intersects with the three oases designated for coffee shops and restaurants, allowing the children’s guardians to monitor them.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project is unique for its innovative architectural idea, inspired by the hexagonal beehive design since Hatta is famous as a global hub for high-quality honey. The project’s oases are linked with bridges crossing the water canal, forming a lively and picturesque site to spend time and take beautiful images.

Natural waterfalls