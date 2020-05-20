Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Starting from Wednesday May 20, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has updated the service hours of public transport, in addition to customer happiness centres.

The new timings also extends to trams, buses, marine transport, taxis and shared transport.

In a series of tweets, the RTA confirmed that public transport will run from 7am to 9pm. It also pointed out that it will apply all preventive and proactive health measures to adhere to physical distancing in transport means, stations, and centres.

“Riders and customers are obliged to wear face masks for their safety and the safety of employees and operators,” it said.

The timings were updated in line with the revised disinfection programme, which runs from 8pm to 6am until further notice. Intercity buses are suspended until further notice while the Dubai Bus will be fully operational from 6am until 8pm.

Earlier this week, the UAE announced that it will carry out the national disinfection programme from 8pm to 6am starting from Ramadan 27, as per the Islamic calendar. This falls on May 20. The restriction measures remain in place till further notice.