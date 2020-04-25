Metro, buses and taxis will also return to normal fares on Sunday

Dubai parking meter Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Paid parking will resume in Dubai from Sunday, the Roads and Transport Authority have announced.

A tweet from the RTA read, “Starting Sunday 26 April, public parking will be a paid service from 8am to 6pm and from 8pm until 12 midnight.”

The RTA also said the metro, buses and taxis would return to normal fares starting Sunday.