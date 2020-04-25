Dubai: Paid parking will resume in Dubai from Sunday, the Roads and Transport Authority have announced.
A tweet from the RTA read, “Starting Sunday 26 April, public parking will be a paid service from 8am to 6pm and from 8pm until 12 midnight.”
The RTA also said the metro, buses and taxis would return to normal fares starting Sunday.
This follows the announcement of a partial relaxation of coronavirus movement restrictions in Dubai on Thursday by Dubai’s Higher Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management.