Abu Dhabi will re-open bus services by 6am on Saturday, the Department of Municipalities and Transport said on Wednesday.
The department said it would conduct a 48-hour sterilization campaign of public bus services from Thursday morning.
Department of Municipalities and Transport to conduct 48-hour sterilization campaign
Abu Dhabi will re-open bus services by 6am on Saturday, the Department of Municipalities and Transport said on Wednesday.
The department said it would conduct a 48-hour sterilization campaign of public bus services from Thursday morning.