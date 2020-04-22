Buses will not ply in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Public bus services have been suspended in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as an added measure to limit the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued today, transport sector regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre at the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced that public buses will be suspended from Thursday, April 23, onwards.

However, the bus-on-demand service that transports healthcare workers to and from their workplaces – Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link - will continue to operate.