Commuters face severe delays on key Dubai routes as roadworks and events cause gridlock

Motorists are advised to plan trips and use alternative routes to minimize delays
Dubai: The morning rush hour on Tuesday, October 14, is heavily impacting the major commuting corridors, particularly those connecting the neighbouring emirates to Dubai. Motorists traveling inbound from Sharjah should brace for significant delays, with the heaviest congestion reported on both the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611).
Severe slowdowns start near the border and extend deep into the Dubai areas of Muhaisnah and Mirdif. Within Dubai itself, key arteries are struggling under the high volume of city traffic. The Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), is experiencing very slow-moving conditions, especially along the stretch between the Trade Centre area and the Dubai Marina.
Drivers using Al Khail Road, are also encountering congestion, particularly around the Dubai Festival City link-ups and approaching the Business Bay corridor. Furthermore, drivers heading to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) are facing acute traffic build-up on surrounding roads due to the Gitex exhibition, which is running all week; authorities strongly advise using the Dubai Metro Red Line to avoid these particular gridlocks.
In Abu Dhabi, traffic is heavy but generally manageable, though certain areas require caution due to roadworks. There are active closures on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) towards the Corniche area, where two right lanes are temporarily closed as part of scheduled upgrade works until October 20th. This is causing typical peak-hour bottlenecks around the major bridges, including Mussafah and Al Maqta, as inbound traffic converges into the capital.
Motorists should plan for minor delays of 10 to 15 minutes near the toll gates and use alternative routes such as Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to bypass the E10 roadworks. Drivers should exercise extreme caution, adhere to safe following distances, and follow reduced speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
