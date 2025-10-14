Commuters face severe delays on key Dubai routes as roadworks and events cause gridlock

In Abu Dhabi, traffic is heavy but generally manageable, though certain areas require caution due to roadworks. There are active closures on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) towards the Corniche area, where two right lanes are temporarily closed as part of scheduled upgrade works until October 20th. This is causing typical peak-hour bottlenecks around the major bridges, including Mussafah and Al Maqta, as inbound traffic converges into the capital.