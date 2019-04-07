The Ministry of Infrastructure will access any place in the UAE in response to complaints

A sand storm reduces visibility on Emirates Road. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Also in this package Revealed: How happy are private vehicle owners with Dubai roads

Dubai: Any problems encountered across the UAE’s main highways can be fixed by a simple phone call.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development released a video on its social networking sites to encourage residents to report any complaints related to federal roads in the UAE.

800 88889 toll-free number to report potholes, roads eaten up by sand, damaged projects carried out by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development in the northern emirates such as Sharjah and Fujairah.

From piles of sand to water-logged roads, the ministry explained that residents can call the toll-free number 800 88889 to report any kind of damages, which includes projects carried out by the authority in the northern emirates such as Sharjah and Fujairah.

The initiative, which operates under the Arabic hashtag #Nadec_Salem, was launched in 2017 between the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Interior, with the objective in raising the level of traffic safety across the country, in addition to reducing traffic accidents and congestion.

Last March, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a Dh1 billion infrastructure development project in Fujairah, which included the allocation of Dh400 million to build a residential complex in Khor Fakkan.

The allocation came as part of the 2017-2021 five-year plan being implemented by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development on the eastern coast.