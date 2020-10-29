Dubai: Heads up to motorists in Dubai: The weekly two-day temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel will continue this weekend, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted on Thursday.
The tunnel from Bur Dubai to Deira will be closed for 10 hours on Friday (October 30) from 12.30am until 10.30am and on Saturday (October 30) from 12.30am until 8am. The RTA has advised motorists to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge to reach their destinations.
The RTA also announced a delay is expected on bus schedule, particularly on routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 due to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel as the affected bus routes will be rerouted during the closure hours. Commuters are then advised to leave for their trips early.