Dubai: Al Shindagha Tunnel will be temporarily closed this weekend for two days, on Friday (September 18) from 12.30am until 10.30am and on Saturday (September) from 12.30am until 8am, the Roads and Transport Authority tweeted on Thursday.
Motorists coming from Bur Dubai to Deira are advised to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge to reach their destinations.
The RTA also announced a delay is expected on bus schedule, particularly routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 due to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel as the affected bus routes will be rerouted during the closure hours.
Commuters are advised to depart early for their trips.