Dubai: The weekly two-day temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel will continue this weekend, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted on Thursday.
Al Shindagha Tunnel from Deira to Bur Dubai will be closed on Friday (January 8) from 12.30am to 10.30am; and on Saturday (January 9) between 12.30am and 8am. Motorists are advised to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge to reach their destinations.
Bus rerouting
The RTA also announced a delay is expected on bus schedules, particularly on routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 due to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel as the affected bus routes will be rerouted during the closure hours. Commuters have been advised to leave for their trips early.