Rest stops

He added: “RTA has a track record of pioneering experiences in constructing various infrastructure projects in the fields of roads and transport. Notable among these is the project to establish three comprehensive rest stops for trucks, along with 16 laybys for trucks strategically located across the emirate. The project is the first of its kind in the region.

Bike share

Al Tayer stated that the list of projects undertaken with the private sector includes an integrated bicycle network known as ‘Careem Bike Share.’ It supported RTA’s efforts to enhance the integration of multi-modal mobility means by facilitating individual mobility journeys and seamlessly connecting them with public transport options. The project contributes to sustainability in Dubai and encourages a healthy, active lifestyle among residents and tourists by offering alternative transportation choices and improving movement within communities.

Other key partnership projects undertaken with the private sector include the logistics transportation platform project and securing international operators through partnership contracts for RTA’s assets highlighted by the contract for the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro and Tram, added Al Tayer.

Union 71 complex

Al Tayer detailed the projects listed in the Dubai Portfolio for Public-Private Partnerships that present opportunities for entities and businesses.

Artwork depicting the Union 71 complex Image Credit: Supplied

“Among these is the ‘Union 71’ project, a comprehensive residential and commercial complex adjacent to the Union Station of the Dubai Metro, a key interchange station between the Red and Green Lines. This urban transit-oriented development project integrates commercial and residential units and retail outlets with the underground metro station. With its proximity and accessibility to the metro, public buses, and marine transport stations, the project will serve and ease the mobility of mass transport riders from all spectrums of the community.”

More projects

He added that the portfolio also comprises a multi-level parking terminal in Port Saeed and Al Karama, Deira Plaza; smart street lighting; aerial taxi; smart platforms for transport and rental vehicles; housing quarters for drivers in Al Khawaneej, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, and Jebel Ali; upgrading the commercial development at Al Karama Bus Station; and a sky garden suspended bridge over Dubai Creek.