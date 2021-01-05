Abu Dhabi: Police have issued a reminder to residents, urging them to avail of the service that allows them to pay off traffic fines in installments with interest-free monthly payments.
On Tuesday, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector explained that Abu Dhabi Police have already signed agreements with five banks, to provide customers with credit cards that offer interest-free installments for one year.
Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative enables drivers to pay traffic fines and budget accordingly, which can be found at these banks in the UAE: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.
To be eligible of the service, drivers must first have a credit card issued by one of these banks. Police emphasised that residents should contact the bank directly within two weeks of receiving the fine.
“The service allows the payment of fines through Abu Dhabi police service centres and other digital channels, such as website and smartphones apps through a one-year installment system plan, without any interest,” said Abu Dhabi Police.
“The service aims to facilitate drivers and vehicle owners by easy payment of installments within the scope of enhancing customers' happiness and positivity,” it added.