Abu Dhabi: Police in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday denied a rumour that claims there is a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.

On their social media accounts, the police clarified that the only official discount scheme is the one announced previously, which remains in effect.

Valid scheme

Officials explained that there is an authorised 35 per cent discount on the fine if it is paid within 60 days from the date of committing the violation, with the exception of serious violations.

Furthermore, there is a 25 per cent discount when paid between 60 days and up to one year after the violation is issued.

It is also possible to benefit from paying the fine in instalments through banks at zero interest for a period of 12 months. This is applicable if the credit card is issued by those banks which are contracting with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and provide payment services via TAMM, the official platform of the Abu Dhabi Government, or direct payment via customer service and happiness counters.