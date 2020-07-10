Abu Dhabi: Vehicles parked in loading and unloading zones in Abu Dhabi could be towed away, the Integrated Transport Centre has warned.
In a post on its social media channels, the transport sector regulator said motorists could also be penalised for the violation.
“ITC calls on motorists not to park in the loading and unloading areas in order to avoid violation or towing of the vehicle. ITC also stresses the importance of parking legally in the right places,” the post said.
The ITC supervises parking activities and bus transport in the capital. After a three-month suspension of fees during the coronavirus restrictions, the ITC once again began charging for parking from July 1.