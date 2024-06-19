Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Wednesday announced that during Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to 18, the total number of passengers who used public transportation, shared transportation, and taxis exceeded 6.7 million compared to around 6.4 million riders during last year’s Eid Al Adha break.
RTA provided a diverse range of transportation options during the holiday period. The number of Dubai Metro passengers utilising Red and Green lines reached 2.5 million riders, tram passengers exceeded 101,000, and public bus passengers totalled 1.4 million.
Marine transport was also a popular choice, with 280,000 passengers recorded. Taxis played a significant role, transporting 2 million riders, and shared transportation vehicles saw over 350,000 riders.