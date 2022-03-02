Dubai: Hala, the joint venture between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem, has launched the Hala Juniors service aimed at “making rides for children up to four years old easier than ever”.
Hala Juniors rides are priced at Dh5 higher than the standard Hala service.
Hala Juniors is available and bookable via the Careem app in Dubai. The initial phase of Hala Juniors includes 150 taxis installed with child car seats by Mothercare. Each Hala captain will attend face-to-face training on how to safely install the car seat into the taxi. Car seats will be cleaned and sanitised by Champion Cleaners on a regular basis.
Highest safety standards
Basil Hovakeemian, the Hala CEO, said: “We’re committed to providing our riders with offerings that meet their daily needs, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and convenience. By partnering with Mothercare, we’re able to equip our captains with the best training programmes and give parents the peace of mind they need as they ride with Hala across Dubai.”
Richard Robinson, the business director at Mothercare, added: “Children are at the centre of all we do at Mothercare. Child safety is imperative and we are delighted to partner with Hala to provide travel-safety solutions for parents on the go.”
The car seats available with Hala Juniors are certified UN standard ECE R44/04, and have a five-point harness, along with newborn cushioning. The seat can recline to four different positions for ultimate comfort and has a rearward facing option for babies, holding up to 10kg. The forward-facing position can hold up to 18kg, suitable for toddlers.