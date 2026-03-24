Traffic alert: Expect delays near Dubai Miracle Garden this weekend

The disruptions are anticipated to occur over a three-day period, from Friday, March 27
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai are being advised to plan for potential congestion near one of the city's most popular landmarks this weekend. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued an advisory regarding expected traffic delays on the roads surrounding Dubai Miracle Garden.
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According to the official notification, the disruptions are anticipated to occur over a three-day period, from Friday, March 27, to Sunday, March 29. The RTA specifically highlighted the window between 3 PM and 6 PM as the peak time for these delays.
To avoid being caught in slow-moving traffic, the authority encourages drivers to use alternative routes and plan their journeys well in advance. Commuters are also urged to stay tuned to the RTA’s official social media channels for real-time updates to ensure a smoother trip to their destinations.
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