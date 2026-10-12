Traditional Handicrafts Festival returns to Abu Dhabi in October: Dates, venue and more

From falconry and crafts to workshops and games, there’s plenty to explore
The UAE’s traditional crafts, food and performances will take centre stage at the 12th Traditional Handicrafts Festival, returning to Souq Al Qattara in Al Ain this October.
The free-entry festival brings together artisans, families and local communities to celebrate Emirati heritage through live demonstrations, interactive workshops, traditional performances, shopping and activities for children.
Running for 20 days, the festival offers visitors a chance to learn about the skills passed down through generations, see how traditional crafts are made and take part in experiences inspired by Emirati culture.
The festival will feature live demonstrations of traditional Emirati crafts, giving visitors an opportunity to see artisans at work and learn more about the techniques behind their creations.
The Craft of the Week programme will highlight different traditional crafts, focusing on the skills, materials and heritage associated with each one.
At the Designers’ Space, local designers will present contemporary interpretations of traditional heritage, showing how cultural influences can be incorporated into modern design.
Falconry will be another key part of the festival, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about a practice closely associated with Emirati heritage and its continued place in the country’s culture.
The Music Pavilion will bring craft and music together, while the festival’s traditional performances programme will feature live sessions, including Sounds of the UAE.
Visitors can also attend the Al Ayyala Workshop, where they can learn the basic movements behind the traditional Emirati performance, known for its coordinated movements and the use of canes.
The Al Maqith Exhibition will take visitors on a journey from Al Ain’s oasis to the UAE’s coastline, exploring different aspects of the country’s heritage and traditional way of life.
The exhibition adds another dimension to the festival, allowing visitors to explore the relationship between the country’s different landscapes and the traditions that developed around them.
The Traditional Souq will bring together Emirati artisans, productive families and businesses in the Youth Retail Zone.
Visitors can browse locally made products and discover work by craftspeople and small businesses, making the souq an opportunity to support local talent while exploring traditional and contemporary creations.
Families can also explore the festival’s Carnival Games, featuring playful activities inspired by Emirati heritage and designed for different ages.
The Emirati Traditional Games area will offer traditional games and friendly competitions, giving younger visitors a chance to experience activities that were once part of everyday life in the UAE.
At the Puppet Theatre, Emirati stories will be brought to life through puppetry, offering a family-friendly way to introduce children to local tales and storytelling traditions.
Food will be part of the experience, with the festival showcasing traditional Emirati flavours alongside contemporary local concepts.
At Bkhar Al Bait, visitors can prepare their own achar, a type of pickle, and take it home with them. The experience offers a hands-on introduction to a familiar food tradition.
The 12th Traditional Handicrafts Festival will take place at Souq Al Qattara in Al Ain from October 23 to November 11, 2026.
Where: Souq Al Qattara, Al Ain
When: October 23 to November 11, 2026
School and university groups: 8.30am to 1pm
General visitors: 4pm to midnight
Entry: Free