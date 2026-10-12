Held under the theme ‘The Wisdom of Culture’, the 2026 festival was inaugurated under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi: The 23rd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival opened at Etihad Arena with a concert by the UAE National Orchestra, bringing together international musical talent to celebrate the UAE’s cultural heritage and its links with the world.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and patron of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of ADMAF and founder and artistic director of Abu Dhabi Festival. Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, managing director of the UAE National Orchestra, was also present.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi said opening the festival was a proud moment for the UAE National Orchestra. She noted that performing at the 23rd edition brought together the orchestra’s musicians and internationally acclaimed artists, reflecting the UAE’s cultural ambitions and global outlook.

She described the event as an expression of the country’s identity and the deep sense of belonging shared by its people, paying tribute to the UAE’s legacy of generosity and the vision of its founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Khrikuli then performed Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, showcasing the pianist’s technical skill and expressive playing. The evening concluded with Antonín Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, a work celebrated for its rich melodies and folk-inspired character.

The concert featured three classical works, taking the audience through a range of musical moods. It began with Franz von Suppe’s Overture to Light Cavalry, known for its lively rhythms and energetic orchestral passages.

The opening performance featured the UAE National Orchestra under the direction of acclaimed conductor Francois Lopez-Ferrer, winner of the 2024 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. Georgian pianist David Khrikuli joined the orchestra as the evening’s soloist.

This year’s festival coincides with the UAE’s Year of the Family and marks 30 years since ADMAF was established. Its programme celebrates the country’s cultural identity while promoting artistic exchange and dialogue between nations.

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