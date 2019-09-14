Sharjah/Ajman: Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, has expressed the police force’s pride and gratitude after Wasit Police Station was chosen among the best five services centres in UAE.

He said the recognition of Wasit Comprehensive Police Station is a testimony to the painstaking efforts of the centre’s staff with assistance of all sectors in the leadership to provide the best customer services.

He said: “The announcement by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has pleased everyone and made us feel responsible for the need to maintain excellence in providing services, and we are committed to the wise leadership to continue giving and providing the best services in innovative and accessible ways.”

Major General Al Ziri said the centre is a continuation of the services of the former Al Heera Centre, following its transfer to the new headquarters in 2014. It offers 14 community services ranging from receiving criminal reports, criminal statute certificates , lost and found items reports, issue of death certificates and certificates to whomsoever it may concern. Comprehensive traffic services, as well as various community services, including night patrols are also covered. The centre caters to 40 specialisation areas in all.

He said the security electronic platform at the station is the first of its kind in the Ministry of Interior and it combines the operation room of Sharjah Police and Sharjah Civil Defence linking them with surveillance cameras as part of “Sharjah is a safe city” project .It’s specialised in receiving reports of accidents and fires in the city and thus deals with them through an integrated team.

Lt. Col. Mohammad Abdul Rahman bin Qasmul, Acting Director of Wasit Police Station, said the recognition for the station is a matter of great joy.

In Ajman

Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, said he was very thankful for the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre being chosen among the top five centres in the UAE.

He said the centre has been able to achieve many successes in providing services to the public electronically and through smart platforms, which had significantly reduced the number of in-person visits. Most recently, a new service was launched for issuing truck permits online.

He added: “An integrated team of leadership and strategy of the management was able to achieve these successes on the ground, to serve the public, and therefore won the honour to be among the top five centres in the provision of services.”

The leadership, Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said, also focused on the need to reinforce the skills of employees through specialised courses in dealing with the public and the provision of services in an easy and fast way, so that the completion of some transactions does not exceed one minute through the website.