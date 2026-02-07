UAE issues advisory for citizens amid severe storms in Spain

Storm Leonardo has forced thousands to evacuate homes in Spain and Portugal
Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Madrid has issued a safety advisory urging Emirati citizens to exercise caution as Storm Leonardo continues to hit Spain and nearby regions, bringing heavy rain, floods, and rising river levels.
The embassy advised citizens to follow local safety instructions, stay alert to changing weather, and take necessary precautions.
Residents are encouraged to register with the Tawajudi service for emergency assistance and can contact the embassy at 0097180044444 or 0097180024.
Storm Leonardo has forced thousands to evacuate homes in Spain and Portugal. In Andalusia, about 7,000 people were displaced, including 1,500 from the mountain village of Grazalema.
Regional leader Juan Manuel Moreno warned that aquifers were “full to the brim” and could collapse, adding: “The land is unable to drain. Extreme caution is urged.”
Authorities confirmed a body was found near Malaga, believed to be a 45-year-old woman who went missing while trying to rescue her dog.
A second storm, Marta, is expected on Saturday, bringing more rain and heavy winds to already affected regions. Rising water levels along the Guadalquivir and Tagus rivers continue to pose risks to residents.
With inputs from AP
