Ajman: The Ajman Police has called upon motorists to taken advantage and to pay their traffic fines in order to benefit from the 50 per cent discounts on traffic fines.
Today is the final day to take advantage of the Ajman police discount on all traffic fines committed before November 23, 2020.
According to Ajman Police headquarters, the 50 per cent discount covers all traffic violations existing in a motorist’s traffic file for Ajman, except dangerous driving that put the motorist’s life or others at risk. Also not covered are making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence and violating the COVID-19 precautionary measures issued according to the decision of the Attorney General No. 38 of 2020, as amended by Resolution No. 54.
The discount, which also covers the cancellation of vehicle confiscation and traffic points, has been earlier announced as part of the UAE National Day Celebrations and previously valid for one month only starting from December 2. It was issued following directives from Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on the occasion of the 49th National Day of the UAE.
The offer started from December 2 last year and was extended till today.
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through Sahl device, at service centres and Ajman Police or Ministry of Interior apps. Authorities say these payment gateways will help the public through simplified procedures and enhance customer satisfaction through ease of service.