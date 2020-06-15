Sharjah: Three fishing boats were gutted after they caught fire in Al Jubail area of Sharjah on Monday morning, Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News.
The civil defence operation room was alerted about the incident at 10.15am.
Firefighters from Mina and headquarter stations rushed to the site and put out the blaze before it spread to other boats.
The operation ended at 12.30pm and the file of the incident was handed over to Al Buhairah Police station.
Forensic experts willvisit the site to determine the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile ,Sharjah Civil Defence urged all community members to avoid exposing flammable materials to direct sunlight, especially during summer for their safety.