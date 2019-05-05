Around 700 employees of Scientechnic LLC will work only four days a week during Ramadan

A Dubai based company has gone an extra mile to facilitate its employees by giving three-day weekends during Ramadan, in addition to the two-hour deduction allotted to employees during the month.

Scientechnic LLC, part of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group in the UAE, announced a four-day working week throughout the month of Ramadan. Employees will be given a three-day weekend with the option of choosing either a Sunday or Thursday as the extra off day. This would mean employees at the firm would only work for 28 hours in a week, calculated as 7 hours for four days, during Ramadan.

With over 700 employees from 16 nationalities, Scientechnic LLC is one of the largest engineering solution companies in the UAE.

Scientechnic CEO, Easa F. Al Gurg said: “We started this initiative last year in celebration of the Year of Zayed and apart from strengthening the spirit of solidarity within the company, at an individual level it gave everyone the opportunity to balance work with other activities – be it worship, time with family and friends, or giving back to society."

“I believe that a three-day weekend will give our diverse workforce the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of the significance of the Holy Month of Ramadan,” he added.