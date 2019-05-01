Ramadan private sector working hours Image Credit: Pixabay

Working hours for the private sector will be reduced by two hours from the company work hours, during the month of Ramadan, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The first day of Ramadan is traditionally marked by the sighting of the crescent moon with the naked eye, and is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ebrahim Al Jarwan, General Supervisor at Sharjah Planetarium, said that according to calculations, Ramadan in the UAE is most likely to fall on Monday, May 6.

Ramadan ends after 29 or 30 days. Eid Al Fitr is the annual three-day celebration after the last day of Ramadan and it is considered a public holiday period.

Dubai Metro and tram services will operate as usual without and changes in timings, with the metro running till 12am midnight on weekdays and 1am on weekends