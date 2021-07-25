Abu Dhabi: It is a felony to issue threats against another individual or party in the UAE, and the crime can be punishable by imprisonment and hefty fines, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
In an alert issued over its social media channels, the authority laid out the penalties for the crime.
— Imprisonment for a maximum term of seven years: Whoever issues a threat, in writing or verbally, to perpetrate a felony against his person or property, or against the person or property of others, or by attributing or divulging confidential or damaging information, and where all these are accompanied by instructions to do or abstain from doing something, or if so intended, shall be sentences to imprisonment for a maximum term of seven years, pursuant to Article 351 of the Penal Code.
— Detention: Whoever threatens another to perpetrate a felony on his person or property, or on the person or property of others, by attributing or divulging confidential or damaging information in instances other than those stated in the preceding article, pursuant to Article 352 of the Penal Code.
— Detention for a maximum term of one year, or a fine up to Dh10,000: Whoever threatens another with words, acts or signs, in writing or verbally or through another person, and in instances other than those stated in the two preceding articles.