The flag-inspired projection on the world’s tallest building was seen for over one minute

National flag of Canada is displayed on Burj Khalifa on the occasion of Canada's National Day. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Thousands of people were over-joyous when they watched on Monday night the iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with the Canadian flag colours to mark the National Day of Canada.

People espcially Canadian cheered with joy as the Canadian flag colours with trademark maple leave wrapped the world’s tallest building in Dubai at 8.25pm. The flag-inspired projection could be seen for more than one minute and ten seconds.

Meanwhile, President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, on the occasion of Canada Day, which is marked on July 1.

Similar greetings were sent to the Governor General by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed also congratulated Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

In an earlier statement, Ambassador of Canada Masud Husain said: “As my three years as Canada’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates draw to a close, I can think of no greater validation of both our missions’ efforts to build links between our countries than to see our flag projected sky-high on the Burj Khalifa,” Masud Husain, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE said in an statement on the occasion."

“It is all the more fitting that it should happen during the Year of Tolerance. Let this moment inspire Canadians, Emiratis and all UAE residents, and let it remind them that the future belongs to societies which welcome and include all, no matter their ethnicity, culture or religion,” he added.

Marcy Grossman, Consul General of Canada in Dubai, said that entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation are increasingly Canada’s international calling cards, and nowhere is that better represented than in the significant contribution of Canadians to the building of the Burj Khalifa.