Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, at the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Courtesy Indian Embassy

Abu Dhabi: Thousands of residents from the Indian community participated in yoga sessions at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted Yoga Day celebrations at the park from 7pm onwards on Thursday evening. Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, inaugurated the event who was the chieft guest at the function along with Charge d’Affaires of the mission, Smita Pant.

The embassy in cooperation with the UAE authorities organised the event.

Other yoga demonstrations by yoga enthusiasts from different countries were on display at the park. The yoga was followed by a cultural programme.

Around 4,000 yoga enthusiasts of various nationalities took part in the event. Ten yoga schools in Abu Dhabi performed different yoga demonstrations.

A video message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was displayed.

It was followed by a cultural programme organized by the Indian Ladies Association, Abu Dhabi.

Shaikh Nahyan congratulated India on the occasion and said: “Yoga encourages an attitude that looks towards a common humanity as an extension of the ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

Shaikh Nahyan said: “it is a great pleasure to join you on the 5th annual International Day of Yoga. Together, we celebrate the beautiful and powerful practice of yoga – its heritage and core values.”

“As the Minister of Tolerance, I support your dedication to fostering harmony between all people, spreading the great physical, mental, emotional and spiritual benefits of yoga across the world,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pant thanked Shaikh Nahyan for his gracious presence and said the fifth International Day of Yoga is special as India commemorates 150th anniversary of Gandhi and UAE celebrates the Year of Tolerance and as we remember the values of harmony and oneness of humanity that practice of Yoga inculcates. She also thanked the community associations and the participants for their continued support in making the IDY 2019 a grand success.

The embassy will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga on June 28 at Jahili Public Park Al Ain.