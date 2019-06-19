Roll out the mats and get ready for the International Day of Yoga events in the UAE

Hundreds of people gather at Kite Beach, Dubai to participate in the Xyoga Festival Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

As the world marks the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the UAE has jumped in on the movement with a host events being organised. If you’re a novice or a seasoned practitioner, get ready to roll out your mats to celebrate the day.

Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

This is the official yoga event hosted by the Embassy of India. It is advisable to bring mats and refreshments.

Details: Umm Al Emarat Park at 7pm on June 20. Free entry and parking. Complimentary yoga mats and yoga T-shirts will be provided to participants on a first come basis.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

In celebration of International Yoga Day, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel presents a 90-minute yoga session on June 23. The session concludes with smoothies.

Details: The yoga session will take place in the ballroom at the hotel on June 23 from 6.30pm to 8pm. Dh150 per person.

Dubai

Zabeel Park

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Organised by NMC, Dubai Sports Council and the Consul General of India, the event will be staged at Zabeel Park. Yoga teachers from the Art of Living will take part, and Nouf Marwaai, a Saudi Arabian yoga teacher, will be conducting the main protocol sessions. Other participating schools include Sahaj Yoga, Raja Yoga Centre, Heartfullness Yoga, Sky Yoga and Laughter Yoga.

Details: Entry from Gate 3. Carry your own mats. Main programme from 6.30pm to 9pm. Entry is free.

Greens

Enjoy a day of yoga at the Onyx Tower, Greens, on June 22. Start the day with relaxing gong meditation and follow it up with a yoga class in the afternoon. Round the evening off with a slow and calming yoga class.

Details: On June 22 at Trance Yoga, Onyx Tower 2, unit 903 in the Greens. The sessions will take place between 9.30am and 7.30pm. Entry is free.

Caesars Palace

Sign up for a free sunset yoga session on the beach with Fitness First for International Day of Yoga.

Details: On June 21, Caesars Palace at Bluewaters Island. Gates open at 4.30pm. Yoga session from 5.30pm to 7pm. Entry is free.

Yoga Ashram, JLT

Yoga Ashram is offering a complimentary course to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. The day will begin with a Total Yoga session, followed by a session of sun salutations in the afternoon. In addition, they are offering a free class for seniors on June 22, 4pm at Jumeriah Lake Towers.

Details: Free entry. Sun salutations session is Dh50. Seniors class on June 22 is free.

Eco Yoga Sanctuary

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga, Eco Yoga Sanctuary is hosting free yoga classes on June 21. Eco Yoga Sanctuary is a yoga centre exclusively for women. They offer a variety of free sessions such as hot yoga and belly dancing.

Details: On June 21, for women only. Entry is free; between 10.30am and 7pm.

Covering Concepts

To commemorate International Yoga Day, Covering Concepts will host a free half-day yoga and well-being retreat at their studio. The half-day retreat will include five sessions from well-known international yoga and well-being experts — Maria Paz, Rajeev Daswani, Zarine Dadachanji, Basma Saimua and Meetu Singh. The sessions will feature techniques on how to de-stress, coping with depression, sound journey and celebrating love and life.

Details: On June 20, between 9am and 2pm. Free entry, located at the Covering Concepts studio, Dubai Design District.

Sharjah

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Backed by the Government of Sharjah and the Sharjah Sports Counil, the popular cricket stadium will host a full day of yoga.

Details: Entry is free. Sessions on June 21 from 6pm to 10pm.

Ras Al Khaimah

American University

The university is set to host a yoga session, which is backed by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Details: A free for all event, it will be held at the football ground of the American University at 6.30pm on June 22.

Umm Al Quwain

Etihad Hall

Free yoga classes are being held at the Etihad hall on June 22, from 11.am to 11pm in association with the department of tourism and archaeology.

Ajman

Indian Association Hall

The Indian Association Hall in Ajman is hosting a free yoga event at the association’s premises.

Details: At 6pm on June 21, located at Al Jurf. Entry is free

Fujairah

Khalifah Auditorium

The Khalifah Auditorium is hosting free yoga sessions with the backing of the Indian Social Club.

Details: On June 22 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Details: Free entry.