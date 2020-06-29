Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic announced today that entering Abu Dhabi is permitted for all those who have received negative test results for coronavirus within the previous 48 hours.
According to the committee, the test results must be shown via the Al Hosn App or a text message from any hospital or any screening centre in the UAE that is affiliated with the National Screening Programme. The movement of mail and all types of goods is exempted.
The decision has been taken and announced in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Police.
The committee affirmed that the public must continue to adhere to all precautionary measures, including wearing of masks and observing physical distancing inside vehicles. However, the entry of non-Abu Dhabi-based workers is still prohibited.
The decision has been taken following the continued positive outcomes in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the emirate.
More details to follow on gulfnews.com...