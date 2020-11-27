Sharjah: An employee of Sharjah Municipality has secured intellectual property rights (IPR) for an innovative method to detect pork traces in food.
Asma Mohammad Al Shaibani, a microbial analyst at Sharjah City Municipality’s Food Laboratory, has obtained the intellectual property rights for her innovative project: Development of Molecular Techniques for Accurate Detection of Pork Traces in Food. She had previously got the first place in Sharjah Innovation Award.
This innovative project is the first of its kind in the world. It will benefit the health and food sector and open new horizons in the field of laboratory testing. It aims to develop accurate examination methods to detect pork traces in food processing using real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction technology.
Al Shaibani confirmed that the analysis tools to determine the origin and composition of food were crucial, keeping in mind the religious considerations and health parameters. This is in line with the preservation and food safety regulations approved locally as well as internationally. Al Shaibani further revealed that through the project, she had developed quantitative and qualitative molecular protocols based on the analysis of RNA present in food particles, to detect traces of pig extracts in foods containing gelatin.
Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said the municipality was keen on supporting its employees in their attempt to contribute to the development of innovative ideas.
Meanwhile, Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla, Assistant Director General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, indicated that the laboratories of Sharjah Municipality provide a stimulating environment for creativity and innovation.