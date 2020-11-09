Hudayriat District will open to the public on November 10, and pre-booking is a must

An island in Abu Dhabi is quickly becoming known as a must-visit leisure destination. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The city’s latest 3,000-hectare waterfront community will open to the public on November 10, just in time for residents to avail the start of the cooler weather.

Al Hudayriat Recreational Project, located south-west of the Abu Dhabi main island, is the second such leisure destination after the Jubail Mangrove Park developed by Modon Properties announced late last year. The project is part of a series of entertainment schemes aimed at representing a shift in the leisure offerings within the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Among the many attractions at the site include Bab Al Najoum, a camping site equipped with facilities – also known as glamping – for groups of up to six people. Glampers will have access to camper vans, a beach cinema and tents with private swimming pools.

There is also the ‘321 Sports Village', which encompasses sports playgrounds and jogging and cycling tracks; a 'Challenge Village'; and 'Hudayriat Heritage Walk', which extends along the waterfront and provides the visitors with a cultural background of the island and the history of pearl diving in the UAE.

Speaking previously about the project, Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: "In line with the directives of our wise leadership, we take pride in contributing to introducing this valuable addition to Abu Dhabi's tourist and leisure offerings. We will continue at the Department to provide a sustainable environment for the future."

"Hudayriat Project is reflective of our commitment to ensure a quality lifestyle for all Emiratis, visitors and tourists in Abu Dhabi and to contribute to underpinning the status of the emirate as a haven for quality of life," he added.

Organisers stressed that pre-booking is a requirement, which can be made on the website www.hudayriyatisland.ae.

COVID-19 regulations

The district offers unlimited experiences in one destination, including beachside camping and glamping, a waterfront promenade, a marina, a wide range of sport courts, walking and cycling trails, water parks and pools, and a BMX park. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Authorities at Hudayriat’s leisure district assured that it will carry out all the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public.