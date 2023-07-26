1. Start business while working? Expat shows it's possible
Dubai resident started a networking platform to get other women to start side businesses
2. Dad, 45, son, 17, graduate as pilots together in UAE
Abu Dhabi businessman, once 120kg, also loses 50kg before embarking on mission with teen
3. Tell Me Why I shouldn’t sleep 8 hours at night?
Sleep expert Julie Mallon says the world we live in today is ‘dark’ starved
4. BTS Beyond The Story book: The complete review
The writer is an 'ARMY' and she gives the inside story on why each story resonates
5. Byju's in turmoil: Founder breaks down in tears
Indian firm has struggled to overcome issues with liquidity