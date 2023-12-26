Dubai: Dubai Municipality is set to launch on Wednesday the eighth edition of the ‘Hatta Honey Festival’, which is aimed at supporting the beekeeping industry in Dubai and the UAE.

The festival, running till December 31, will feature around 60 Emirati beekeepers who will be showcasing their wide array of products to attendees and tourists. Being held this time around as part of the inaugural Hatta Festival, the event will offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about diverse varieties of honey, their unique qualities, and ways to distinguish them.

Organised annually by the municipality, the festival aims to support the beekeeping industry across the UAE and Emirati beekeepers besides enhancing the quality, health, and safety standards across the sector. It will also enable beekeepers from across Dubai to share their experiences and suggest the most effective ways to improve the quality of their products. The event also offers greater investment and economic opportunities for Hatta residents, in addition to supporting local owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the municipality’s sustained efforts to raise the attractiveness and capabilities of the Hatta region, enhance public amenities and services, and to develop its recreational and tourist facilities and sites, thereby reinforcing its position as a preferred tourist destination in Dubai.

Such initiatives align with the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to drive development in the region, implement various economic and development projects and initiatives, and unlock investment opportunities for the private sector in the region.

Al Hajri said: “Hatta Honey Festival offers a platform for visitors to discover diverse honey varieties produced in the Hatta region while bolstering entrepreneurship by enabling citizens to showcase and market local products. The event plays a key role in our efforts to create economic and tourism opportunities for the region’s residents and supports citizens who are into beekeeping, adhering to the vision and strategy of the emirate to ensure inclusive development and elevate the quality of life and prosperity of the population.”

Venue and timings

The festival will be open to the public at Dubai Municipality’s Hatta Hall, from 10am to 10pm. Visitors will be able to participate in a range of activities including a workshop on recipes of the most well-known foods and drinks made using honey. Honey soap-making and honey candle-making sessions will also be part of the lineup as will be an art workshop for children to help them draw on fabrics, besides sessions showcasing honey packaging.

Performances

In addition, the festival will feature various recreational performances, including competitions based on Arab and cartoon figures from the ‘Freej’ TV show, a performance by the Emirati traditional dance group ‘Liwa’, as well as dedicated spaces for children’s games and activities.

Integrated lab services

The festival will see the municipality extend a number of facilities and services to support beekeepers in the Hatta region with the Dubai Central Laboratory services offering instant laboratory testing of honey samples for both exhibitors and visitors to confirm quality and adherence with approved standards. In addition, the laboratory will provide sample inspections of honey products displayed, such as examining the ratio of total sugars, glucose, sucrose, fructose and Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF).

In addition, the festival will feature the Dubai Smart Mobile Laboratory to detect yeast and other fungi found in honey products and check ready-to-eat meals offered at food establishments participating in the festival to guarantee their quality and safety. The move comes in line with the municipality’s goal of supporting a sustainable environmental and food ecosystem as well as safeguarding public health and safety.

Festival within a festival