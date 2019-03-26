Surendra Nath Khanna, 67, was visiting him in Dubai, when he took ill and was admitted to the NMC Royal Hospital at Dubai Investment Park on March 15. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expat in the UAE has warned residents and tourists about the dangers of travelling without health insurance as his family is paying a heavy price for not taking the same seriously.

Speaking to Gulf News, Anubhav Khanna, a digital marketing executive who came to Dubai 11 months ago, said his father Surendra Nath Khanna, 67, was visiting him in Dubai, when he took ill and was admitted to the NMC Royal Hospital at Dubai Investment Park on March 15. Ever since, it has been one harrowing day after another, as the family has been hard-pressed to foot the high cost of his treatment.

Anubhav said, “Dad arrived here on the night of March 14. He developed breathlessness the next morning, following which he had to be rushed to the NMC Royal Hospital where he was diagnosed with a low haemoglobin count and a lung infection.”

He said his father’s condition was critical, but with prompt treatment, he began to make progress. However, he developed gangrene in his left arm over the weekend, leaving the doctors with no choice but to amputate the arm, elbow-down.

“The doctors told us they could either save his limb or his life. The decision was obvious,” said Anubhav, adding that the gangrene had also spread to part of a lower limb, but was controlled.

Adding to the trauma was the fact that the hospital bill kept mounting.

What NMC Royal has to say In an expression of solidarity with the Khanna family battling the unfortunate chain of events, Prasanth Manghat, CEO and Executive Director, NMC Health Plc, said, “We have been following up with the developments and offering all support to the family. As a socially responsible corporate actively engaged with the communities, we decided to deliver complete medical help while being cognitive of their current economic condition. NMC is the pride of the region and we could not have had a visitor coming to the UAE and be left in despair.”



Anubhav said he and his brother Vibhav, had drawn on all their life savings and borrowed money from friends and family to pay up Dh80,000 to the hospital. This was in addition to a sum of Dh42,000 they had to pay an Indian air ambulance operator to transfer their father to a Delhi hospital.

Anubhav said they had to subsequently change the operator against a payment of Dh120,000 as the oxygen requirements were high, even as a large part of the money they had spent on the first operator remained yet to be recovered.

But thankfully, NMC hospital yesterday waived off the remaining chunk of the uninsured patient’s hospital bill and discharged him so that his family could transfer him to a hospital in India.

Hours before flying out, Anubhav said his father, who is on the ventilator, is not out of the woods yet.

“It has been a huge lesson for me. I never thought of taking a travel insurance for my dad. Neither did he,” he said, pointing to how financial constraints can compound a medical crisis.

But he was very thankful that the hospital had waived off what remained of his father’s bill. “I do not know how much more we owed them, but it would be a sizeable amount. We are very grateful for the support they have extended to us,” he added.

He said besides the importance of getting a travel insurance during visits, people should make it a point to get regular health checks, whether there is a complaint or not. “It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.